GCS Donates To Madison Senior High School Band

MADISON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,130.00 in the month of May to benefit the Madison Senior High School Band through their Smile fore Jeans Program.

The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by GCS Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization's face when GCS Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. GCS Credit Union's 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of May, GCS employees proudly raised $1,130.00 for the Madison Senior High School Band.

GCS Credit Union is sending smiles across the world. The Madison Senior High School band students are traveling internationally this summer for Make Music in Europe 2023. These students will play in London, Switzerland, Germany, France, Paris, United Kingdom, Crans Montana, Austria, Salzburg, and Rothenburg. Bernard Long does a fantastic job leading these students. To help support the Madison Senior High School Band reach out to Mr. Long directly, bernard.long@madisoncusd12.org.