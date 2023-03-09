GCS Donates To Junior Service Club Of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - GCS employees joined together to raise $1,130.00 in the month of February to benefit the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon. The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. Article continues after sponsor message Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when GCS Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. GCS Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of February, GCS employees proudly raised $1,130.00 for the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon. JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501c3 organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon hosts fundraising events throughout the year. The funds raised during these events are given back to the community through various service projects. JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon shares the same philosophy as credit unions, people helping people. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip