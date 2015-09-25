GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,020 in the month of September for 3 Little Birds 4 Life in Collinsville. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS Employees participate in Jeans Days for donations. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, GCS employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of September.

3 Little Birds 4 Life was founded in 2010 by Ashley Swip, in honor of her brother Tyler. It was through all of the treatments, surgeries, and the final stages that Ashley realized that Tyler, at 28 years old, needed to have one more great day doing the things that he loved. So, while he was still able to walk, she talked to the St. Louis Cardinal organization and had the perfect day made for him. That was the last time Tyler was able to hang out all day and walk during this wonderful experience. It was 6 weeks after his wish that he passed away. Ashley thanks the Cardinals for such a great day and for the experience her family was able to spend with him cheering on the team that he loved.

In the endeavor to make Tyler’s wish come true, Ashley quickly realized that it was necessary for other families currently battling a cancer diagnosis to be able to experience a wish. Tyler was granted an experience of a lifetime with the World Champion St. Louis Cardinals to sit in the press box, meet the announcers, and go on the field before the game during batting practice. A few months after Tyler’s death, 3 Little Birds 4 Life was created in his honor. 3 Little Birds 4 Life enhances the lives of young adult cancer patients between the ages of 18 and 40, one wish at a time.

To find out more information about 3 Little Birds 4 Life visit www.3littlebirds4life.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941 out of one Granite City branch, GCS Credit Union now serves over 41,000 members at seven conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, and by visiting mygcscu.com.

