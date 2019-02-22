COLLINSVILLE - There was nothing casual about this donation to St. John’s Community Care. The area GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $985 in February to benefit St. John’s Community Care. GCS employees participate in Jeans Days fundraiser each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

St. John’s Community Care offers many free or low-cost programs, support groups and a medical equipment loan closet for aging and disabled people. Most of the loved ones they care for are suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Donations to St. John’s Community Care make it possible to make a positive, compassionate difference in the lives of people challenged by aging or disabilities.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 33 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

