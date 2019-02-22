COLLINSVILLE - There was nothing casual about this donation to St. John’s Community Care. The area GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $985 in February to benefit St. John’s Community Care. GCS employees participate in Jeans Days fundraiser each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

St. John’s Community Care offers many free or low-cost programs, support groups and a medical equipment loan closet for aging and disabled people. Most of the loved ones they care for are suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donations to St. John’s Community Care make it possible to make a positive, compassionate difference in the lives of people challenged by aging or disabilities.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 33 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

More like this:

Aug 13, 2024 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order Establishing Long-Term Blueprint to Support Aging Illinoisans

Jul 31, 2024 - St. John United Church Of Christ Celebrating First-Ever Back-To-School Carnival

Aug 16, 2024 - HSHS Expresses Support and Appreciation for 1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument Designation

Jul 10, 2024 - Alton's Senior Services Plus, Inc., Recipient Of 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Award

Jul 29, 2024 - Duckworth Joins Casey in Introducing Bill to Make Federal Technology More Accessible for People with Disabilities 

Related Video:

RBGA Ribbon Cutting for GCS Credit Union

 