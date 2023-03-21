GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union was recently awarded the Doing Well by Doing Good Award by Mastercard for their charitable and community efforts as part of Mastercard’s Community Institution Segment Awards.

The Doing Well By Doing Good Award recognized GCS for their annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament. Raising funds for veterans is just one of the many ways GCS is able to support their local community. With the help of over thirty sponsors and one hundred twenty-four golfers, GCS raised $32,961 for our local veterans last year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, whose mission is to send our nation’s heroes to Washington D.C. for a one day, all expenses paid trip to see the memorials built in their honor, received $25,000 of last year’s proceeds. Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs received $7,961 of the tournament proceeds. Got Your Six is committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Over the past six years, GCS has raised over $150,000 for these brave veterans who have fought for our country. Keith Burton, GCS President, and CEO, said, “This award is reflective of our commitment to the credit union philosophy of people helping people. We are truly honored.”

GCS Credit Union is currently looking for golfers and sponsors for their seventh annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament will be on June 2nd, 2023 at the beautiful Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights, IL. If you are interested in supporting this worthy cause, then reach out to Candice Greene atcgreene@mygcscu.com.

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: