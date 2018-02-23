GCS Marketing Intern Carissa Gates, Partners For Pets General Manager Deanette Alons, and GCS Community Relations Rep. Sarah Gebke

TROY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,165 in the month of February to benefit Partners for Pets. This non-profit organization is a no-kill animal shelter that seeks to rescue and find cats and dogs their forever home.

