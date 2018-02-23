GCS Credit Union employees raise $1,165 in February for Partners for Pets
February 23, 2018 12:58 PM
Listen to the story
TROY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,165 in the month of February to benefit Partners for Pets. This non-profit organization is a no-kill animal shelter that seeks to rescue and find cats and dogs their forever home.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Pictured: GCS Marketing Intern Carissa Gates, Partners For Pets General Manager Deanette Alons, and GCS Community Relations Rep. Sarah Gebke
More like this:
Related Video: