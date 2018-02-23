GCS Credit Union employees raise $1,165 in February for Partners for Pets Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TROY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,165 in the month of February to benefit Partners for Pets. This non-profit organization is a no-kill animal shelter that seeks to rescue and find cats and dogs their forever home. Article continues after sponsor message Pictured: GCS Marketing Intern Carissa Gates, Partners For Pets General Manager Deanette Alons, and GCS Community Relations Rep. Sarah Gebke More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip