GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $980.00 in the month of September to benefit the local Community Care Center of Granite City.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of September.

The purpose of the Community Care Center is rendering assistance (without charge) to families, individuals and children within the Quad-Cities area (Madison, Granite City, Venice, Pontoon Beach, Mitchell), regardless of race, creed, or politics who are in need of food, clothing or special assistance in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies.

The Community Care Center provides the following services: food pantry, emergency food orders, senior food delivery, soup kitchen, Back to School Program providing each school age child in a family with new outfit, Christmas Warmth Program providing Christmas cheer and economic relief to families, loan medical equipment, and Nix Program through schools for head lice.

To find out more information about the Community Care Center please visit gccommunitycarecenter.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

