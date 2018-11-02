ALTON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $890.00 in the month of October to benefit the local Dream Home Charities.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October.

Dream Home Charities Representative, Sherry Gilleland, stated, “We are in awe of this awesome surprise. It came at the perfect time as well. In addition to filling the semis this year with toys for charities, we are also helping less fortunate families have a great Christmas. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Together we CAN and we WILL make a difference!”

"Fill Santa's Semis" is just one of the many things Dream Home Charities does to put smiles on the faces of those who need help. Last year, “Fill Santa's Semis" donations were distributed to 25 local charitable organizations.

Dream Home Charities is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. They help multiple local charity organizations help the less fortunate. 100% of all donations given to Dream Home Charities are given back to our local community where it's needed most. There are no administration fees or salaries paid. All is done through volunteers.

To find out more information about Dream Home Charities, please visit DreamHomeCharities.com. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

