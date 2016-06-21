GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship. Chayse Richardson of Collinsville High School was this year’s recipient of the Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship.

GCS was looking for applicants who actively volunteer in the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is now named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Chayse’s extensive volunteer work at the Special Needs Soccer Association and Project Lead the Way Program speaks volumes of her character.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on their ideas on educating youth about money. GCS tries to guide youth in developing and reaching savings goals and wanted to hear how its teens have succeeded.

Nicole Thorp died on Dec. 20, 2009, at age 27 as a result of an automobile accident in Godfrey. She was a 2004 graduate with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was employed at Granite City Steel Federal Credit Union as a marketing manager at the time of her death. She volunteered Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Kids Club at Granite City Steel Federal Credit Union, the Granite City ballpark, and she was the former editor of the SIUE newspaper.

GCS wishes to extend Chayse the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her career goals.

