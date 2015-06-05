GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $1,500 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship. Madelyn Flowers of Granite City High School was this year’s recipient of the Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship.

GCS was looking for applicants who actively volunteer in the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is now named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Madelyn’s extensive volunteer work at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Gateway Regional Medical Center speaks volumes of her character.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay explaining why saving and budgeting are important habits to develop. GCS tries to guide youth in developing and reaching savings goals and wanted to hear how its teens have succeeded.

GCS wishes Madelyn the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her career goals.

Madelyn just graduated from Granite City High School. She will begin her pursuit of an Associate's in Science at South Western Illinois College next week! She plans to continue her education with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing at the University of Missouri St. Louis. Her goal is to complete a secondary Associate's in Psychology and a Doctorate and become a Nurse Practitioner.

