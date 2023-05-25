GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School English teacher Ashley Richey was selected to receive a $1,000 Book Love Grant from the Book Love Foundation to expand her classroom library.

With this $1,000 grant, Richey will be able to purchase a wide variety of new books to expand her classroom library and give students a diverse selection of books to independently read.

"The Book Love Foundation is providing me with the opportunity to expand my classroom library and guide students into the wonderful world of reading," said Richey. "I am ecstatic to give my students more reading selections and allow them to be immersed in a book of their choice."

Richey is in her second year at GCHS and teaches freshmen and sophomores in English 2A and 4. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2021 with a bachelor of arts degree in secondary English education.

"Ashley began her teaching career at Granite City High School in our English Department and had an immediate impact," said GCHS Principal Daren DePew. "She has been a tremendous addition to the GCHS teaching staff and her creativity has been a welcomed addition to the entire staff."

Richey also served as a substitute teacher in the Granite City School District for 17 months and student taught at Alton High School while earning her degree from SIUE.

Since 2012, the Book Love Foundation has raised Over $1,000,000 in grant funds for over 400 classroom libraries across 47 states and provinces.

For more information about the Book Love Foundation, visit: https://www.booklovefoundation.org.

