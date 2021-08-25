GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Sept. 2
August 25, 2021 8:49 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, September 2 in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.
WHEN
- Thursday, September 2 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHERE
- Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
INFORMATION
- Bring photo ID
- Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Vaccine is free
- Masks are REQUIRED
- Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old
- Pfizer Vaccine will be administered
Article continues after sponsor message
Schedule your appointment at:
- Website: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/
- Phone: (618) 692-8954, ext. 2
WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?
- The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs(American Academy of Pediatrics)
- Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines(Center for Disease Control)
- Illinois’Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.
More like this:
Apr 29, 2024 - As Respiratory Virus Season Winds Down, Virus Levels Continue Downward Trend Across Illinois
Mar 4, 2024 - IDPH Adopts New CDC Guidelines That Streamline Recommendations For COVID-19, Flu And RSV
Mar 13, 2024 - Illinois and IDPH are Supporting City of Chicago and Cook County Response to Measles Cases