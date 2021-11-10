GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older, and the second dose will be administered on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location.

WHEN

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE

Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

Bring photo ID

Vaccine is free

Masks are REQUIRED

Walk-ins are welcome

Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered

Boosters are available

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs(American Academy of Pediatrics)

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines(Center for Disease Control)

Illinois’Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

More like this: