GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older, and the second dose will be administered on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location.

WHEN

  • Tuesday, Nov. 23 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE

  • Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

  • Bring photo ID
  • Vaccine is free
  • Masks are REQUIRED
  • Walk-ins are welcome
  • Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old
  • Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered
  • Boosters are available

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?

  • The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs(American Academy of Pediatrics)
  • Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines(Center for Disease Control)
  • Illinois’Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

