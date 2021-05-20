GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic May 24
May 20, 2021 8:00 AM May 20, 2021 10:46 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, May 24, in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHEN
- Monday, May 24 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Article continues after sponsor message
WHERE
- Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
INFORMATION
- Pfizer vaccine will be given
- Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Bring photo ID
- Vaccine is free
- Masks are REQUIRED
- Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old
- June 14 - Second dose - at same location
Schedule your appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.
WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?
- The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)
- Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)
- Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.
More like this:
Oct 16, 2023 - IDPH Encourages Illinoisans To Protect Themselves From Full Range Of Respiratory Viruses
Nov 22, 2023 - With Respiratory Viruses Ticking Up, IDPH Encourages Illinoisans To Get Fully Protected