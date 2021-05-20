GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic May 24 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, May 24, in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older. WHEN Monday, May 24 - 3:30-7:30 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message WHERE Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field) INFORMATION Pfizer vaccine will be given

Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

Bring photo ID

Vaccine is free

Masks are REQUIRED

Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old

June 14 - Second dose - at same location Schedule your appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2. WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE? The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)

Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations. More like this: