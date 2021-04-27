GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School hosted the 2021 Personal Choice Awards Monday night at the GCHS Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Granite City, Ill.

GCHS recognized 63 students from grades 9 through 12 during its annual event. Each student received a medal and a certificate while the supporting nomination was read by a staff member.

The GCHS Renaissance Committee designed this event to allow certified staff members an opportunity to recognize a student of their choice. Each student chosen has contributed in a positive manner to the overall school environment.

2021 Personal Choice Awards Recipients:

Isaiah Ashcraft (9)

Abigail Danford (12)

Jamarius Clemons (9)

Randy Gardner (12)

Justin Hang (9)

Tyler Gerlach (12)

Landon Holt (9)

Breanna Jackson (12)

Lucas Hutchings (9)

Bryon Kidd (12)

Erica James (9)

Whitney Klee (12)

Landon Marcum (9)

Rianna Lange (12)

Della Sander (9)

Charles Lazar (12)

Priscilla Warren (9)

Kayli Mance (12)

Chloe Williams (9)

Kaylee McKinzie (12)

Lillian Bloomquist (10)

Nick Medlin (12)

Reina Campos (10)

Ethan Murphy (12)

Tabitha McGlawn (10)

Kasey Neidhardt (12)

Psalmnier White (10)

Hunter Parker (12)

Domanic Ashworth (10)

Collin Petrillo (12)

Angelina Bowers (10)

Darcy Popmarkoff (12)

Heaven Davenport (10)

Chase Reeves (12)

McKayla Davenport (10)

Allison Rieser (12)

Abbegail Haddix (11)

Alessandria Rios Gonzalez (12)

Dallas Harris (11)

Mason Roehr (12)

Lawson Kimble (11)

Marvin Romo-Arriaga (12)

Kristan Lattin (11)

Alexis Schmidtke (12)

Marc-Kell Longstreet Campbell (11)

Abby Shable (12)

Tylaor Rice (11)

Clayton Stofel (12)

Dominic Richards (11)

Sebastian Turner (12)

Alexis Tillman (11)

Evan Veizer (12)

Leandra Bailey (11)

Jade Virginia (12)

Isaiah Barton (11)

Brennan Whittleman (12)

Caleb Blair (12)

Hannah Widel (12)

Dezziree Bonds (12)

Isaiah Wing (12)

Chase Boushard (12)

Ian Wonders (12)

Noah Brinker (12)

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

