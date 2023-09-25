GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School Guidance Office and Saint Louis University are partnering to host a Financial Aid 101 seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 p.m. in the GCHS atrium.

SLU's financial aid office will be on site to speak with families who may have questions about the process and recent changes being made to the FAFSA. Senior and junior students and parents are welcome to attend.

Financial Aid 101: Overview of the scholarship and aid process. Includes information on types of aid, how to apply, and how to cover remaining balance. We also offer a timeline for students who don't know where to start in the financial aid process.

Questions? Contact GCHS Guidance Department Chair Jeff Hayes at: jeff.hayes@gcsd9.net.

