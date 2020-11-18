GRANITE CITY – Granite City Senior High School will serve as a host for a Madison County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Community Testing Site on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the Memorial Gymnasium front parking lot. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. till Noon, or until supplies last.

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 19 - 9 a.m. - Noon

WHERE

Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium Front Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

  • Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if you have one
  • No appointment. needed, open to the public (adults and children over six months of age)
  • There is no out of pocket expense for the test
  • Shallow nose swab testing, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat
  • Masks are REQUIRED.
  • Please be patient as there may be a wait
  • Due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results

Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

For frequently asked questions, please visit: www.madisonchd.org.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/369#sthash.94QiV2EO.dpbs

