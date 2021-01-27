



GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School served as a host for the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, held Tuesday at GCHS.

The optional test was taken by 33 students – 32 juniors and one sophomore – in two socially-distanced rooms at GCHS.

"This gave our students an opportunity to take a practice SAT test before the state SAT in April," said GCHS Assistant Principal Dr. Stacie Miller. "This will help start the process of connecting students to colleges based on their interests and future plans."

The Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test is a standardized test administered by the College Board and cosponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the United States. Approximately 3.8 million students took the PSAT/NMSQT in 2019.

