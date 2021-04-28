GCHS Announces Plans for Class of 2021 Graduation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has its announced its plans for the Class of 2021 Graduation, which is set for Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Kevin Greene Field. Graduation Practice—MANDATORY Thursday, May 27, 2021

10:30 a.m.

Meet at Kevin Greene Field

If rain, report to Memorial Gymnasium, main gym Graduation Based on public health guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Madison County Health Department (MCHD), Granite City High School will hold a modified graduation ceremony for our Class of 2021 graduates as follows: Article continues after sponsor message Plan A Graduation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on the Kevin Greene Field.

Each graduate will be allowed 2 guest tickets , to be given at the mandatory graduation practice held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

, to be given at the graduation practice held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Guests will be socially distanced in seating.



Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.



Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate. Plan B (Weather Plan) Should the weather not allow for Plan A, the above events will take place on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Plan C (Weather Plan) If the weather does not permit an outdoor ceremony on the Saturday date, the ceremony will be held indoors at Memorial Gymnasium in two sessions. With the following guidelines:

Students with last names A-L will graduate at 10:00 a.m.



Students with last names M-Z will graduate at 1:00 p.m.



Students allowed 2 guest tickets.



Guests will be socially distanced in seating.



Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.



Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate. All plan options will be live-streamed to allow family and friends to watch from home. For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip