Listen to the story





GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced tryout dates and times for students interested in competing in Fall sports for the 2021-22 school year.

All prospective student-athletes must bring a current copy of their physical to tryouts, and will remain socially distant when possible. Indoor activities must wear a mask.

All student-athletes athletes must be registered at granitecityathletics.com and have a current athletic physical.

BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.

Location: GCHS Gym Annex

Contact: Rich Skirball (Head Coach) - richie.skirball@gcsd9.net

BOYS GOLF

Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.

Location: Legacy Golf Course

Contact: Jeff Ridenour (Head Coach) - jeff.ridenour@gcsd9.net

BOYS SOCCER

Date: August 9 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Coolidge Practice Field

Contact: Ryan Reeves (Head Coach) - ryan.reeves@gcsd9.net

Article continues after sponsor message

FOOTBALL

Date: August 9 - 4 p.m.

Location: GCHS Memorial Gymnasium/Practice Field

Contact: Jake Janek (Head Coach) - jacob.janek@gcsd9.net

GIRLS GOLF

Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.

Location: Legacy Golf Course

Contact: Ginger Harrison (Head Coach) - ginger.harrison@gcsd9.net

GIRLS TENNIS

Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.

Location: GCHS Tennis Courts

Contact: Linda Ames (Head Coach) - linda.ames@gcsd9.net

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Date: August 9 - 3 p.m.

Location: GCHS Memorial Gymnasium

Contact: Rachel Davis (Head Coach) - rachel.davis@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: