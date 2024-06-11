GRANITE CITY - Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized six seniors from Granite City High School as Students of the Month for March, April and May.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

MAKAYLA BIRD - March

Four-year member of marching band and percussion ensemble ... Four-year Secondary Honors ... GCHS Wind Ensemble, Principle Percussion ... Scholastic Bowl team member ... Member of Book Club, National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Eastern Illinois Band Festival and SIUE Bi-State Cougar Honor Band ... Daughter of Paul and Tracey Bird.

ALEXANDER BOYER - March

Four-year member of boys basketball team ... Andy Philip Award, National Leadership Award, Personal Choice Award and Van Buskirk Award ... Two-time basketball team captain ... Member of Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Son of Scott and Brooke Boyer.

TAYLOR CARSON - April

Four-year member of girls soccer team and three-year member of girls tennis team ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Honor Roll ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Matthew and Peggy Carson.

DAVID RUIZ - April

Four-year member of boys soccer team ... Honor Roll .... Warrior of the Week ... Stillwater Senior Living Athlete of the Month ... Member of Environmental Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Son of Gabriel and Blanca Ruiz.

CHLOE EVANS - May

Four-year member of girls soccer team and three-year member of girls tennis team ... Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance and Varsity Club ... All-Warrior Award ... Secondary Honors Program ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes Group Leader ... Homecoming Court ... Daughter of Chris and Jen Evans.

DENTON PARTNEY - May

Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance, Science Club and Working Warriors ... Renaissance Secretary ... Secondary Honors Program ... Academic G Letter ... Son of Dennis and Linda Partney.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

