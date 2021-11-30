GRANITE CITY – Seniors Jacyn Connolly and Jonas Etchison of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for November.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

JACYN CONNOLLY

Two-year captain of Dance Team and also a member of girls tennis team... Member of National Honor Society, Pride Club, Renaissance Club, Science Club, Spirit Club, Varsity Club, and Yearbook... Rotary Student of the Month in 2021... Daughter of Mason and Jennifer Connolly.

JONAS ETCHISON

GCHS Marching Warriors Head Drum Major... Member of National Honor Society and Renaissance Club... Volunteer at Edwards Jones Winter Wonderland, God's Food Pantry, and Pedal the Cause... Renaissance Top-10 Award... Rotary Student of the Month in 2021... 2021 Homecoming Court... Son of Jonathan Etchison and Holly Etchison. For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

