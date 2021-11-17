GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced that four students were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for September and October.

September: Lexi Kunz, Lawson Kimble

October: Ella Stepanek, Maxwell Forbes

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

LEXI KUNZ

Article continues after sponsor message

Member of Marching Warriors, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and Pep Band ... Illinois State Scholar ... Two-time ILMEA All-State Honors Band ... Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Science Club and Varsity Club ... Four-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Renaissance Top-10 Award ... Marching Warriors Front Ensemble Section Leader ... Daughter of Terri Kunz.

LAWSON KIMBLE

Captain of GCHS Hockey and Volleyball Team ... Member of E-Sports, Hockey Club, International Thespian Club, International Thespian Society, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Saturday Scholars and Student Council ... Vice President of International Thespian Society ... Volunteer at Holy Family and Totus Totus ... 2021 GCHS Homecoming Court ... Son of Darin and Melissa Kimble.

ELLA STEPANEK

Earned seven varsity letters in basketball and volleyball ... Volleyball team captain ... Member of Hockey Club, Renaissance Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Four-year Secondary Honors ... Volunteer at Billie's Kids Christmas and Purple Stride Pancreatic Cancer Walk ... Renaissance Top-10 Award ... Illini Girls State Award ... Son of Paul and Sarah Stepanek.

MAXWELL FORBES

GCHS ESports Founder ... GCHS ESports and Robotics Captain ... GCSD9 School Board Student Body Representative ... Illinois State Scholar ... Madison County CTE Student of the Year ... Member of National Honor Society and Granite High World Video Production Team ... Volunteer for GCHS STEM Trailer design ... Son of Brian and Michelle Forbes.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: