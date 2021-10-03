GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2021-22 school year will take place on Monday-Friday, October 18-22.

Homecoming Week begins with the Dance on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m., followed by the Homecoming Parade and Powderpuff Game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.

The Homecoming Play and Coronation are set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., and Homecoming Week culminates with the varsity football game vs. Belleville East on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

2021-22 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events

Saturday, Oct. 16

8 p.m. - Homecoming Dance (Senior Parking Lot)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

6 p.m. - Homecoming Parade - Begins at 2350 Madison Ave., travels north to 27th street, turns left onto 27th street, right onto State St., and into the high school teacher parking lot.

Article continues after sponsor message

7 p.m. - Powderpuff Game (Kevin Greene Field) - Tickets: $5.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," by John Bishop (GCHS Performing Arts Center). Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: jacob.cowley@gcsd9.net.

Thursday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," by John Bishop (GCHS Performing Arts Center). Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: jacob.cowley@gcsd9.net.

Friday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. - Football vs. Belleville East (Kevin Greene Field)

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: