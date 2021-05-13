GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2021 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for boys basketball, girls basketball, cross country, girls volleyball, baseball and football.



GCHS Summer Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by Granite City High School Coaching Staffs along with current players from the Warrior teams.

Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure. Brochures are available in the main office at Granite City High School Coolidge Junior High School. This will allow parents to fill out the form attached on the brochure prior to the camp date.

Forms and money can be sent to:

Granite City High School

C/O Name of Head Coach

3148 Fehling Rd.

Granite City, IL. 62040

*Registration will be taken on the first day of camp or you may pre-register. Camps are open to all GCSD9 Students .

For more information, please contact each head coach:

Boys Basketball - May 31-June 2

Head Coach Gerard Moore

gerard.moore@gcsd9.net

Girls Basketball - June 1-3

Article continues after sponsor message

Head Coach Whitney Sykes

whitney.sykes@gcsd9.net

Cross Country - July 26-29

Head Coach Richie Skirball, Jr.

richie.skirball@gcsd9.net

Girls Volleyball - July 20-22

Head Coach Rachel Davis

rachel.davis@gcsd9.net

Baseball - July 12-14

Head Coach Scott Smallie

scott.smallie@gcsd9.net

Football - June 21-24/August 2-6

Head Coach Jacob Janek

jacob.janek@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: