GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School announced its Homecoming Court for the 2020-21 school year. The court is made up of 14 students - seven girls and seven boys.

Girls

Luci Blomme

Maya Chapman

Krista Davis

Evany Hernandez

Whitney Klee

Darcy Popmarkoff

Elena Schulz

Article continues after sponsor message

Boys

Caleb Blair

Chase Boushard

Bryon Kidd

Isaiah McKay

Hunter Parker

Chase Reeves

Mason Roehr

The homecoming court will be recognized at the boy's basketball game on Friday, March 12 against Alton Marquette. More details will be made available at a later time.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: