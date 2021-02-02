GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School announced its Homecoming Court for the 2020-21 school year. The court is made up of 14 students - seven girls and seven boys.

Girls

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Luci Blomme

Maya Chapman

Krista Davis

Evany Hernandez

Whitney Klee

Darcy Popmarkoff

Elena Schulz

Article continues after sponsor message

Boys

Caleb Blair

Chase Boushard

Bryon Kidd

Isaiah McKay

Hunter Parker

Chase Reeves

Mason Roehr

The homecoming court will be recognized at the boy's basketball game on Friday, March 12 against Alton Marquette. More details will be made available at a later time.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

Yesterday - Former Granite City Teacher Enters Guilty Plea To Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery Charges

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

Sep 18, 2023 - Harriss, Elik, Visit Granite City High As Part Of Constitution Day

4 days ago - ISP Squad Car Struck Assisting Motorist In Granite City On I-270

Sep 25, 2023 - GCHS Hosting Financial Aid 101 Seminar On Sept. 27

 