GCHS Announces 2020-21 Homecoming Court
GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School announced its Homecoming Court for the 2020-21 school year. The court is made up of 14 students - seven girls and seven boys.
Girls
Luci Blomme
Maya Chapman
Krista Davis
Evany Hernandez
Whitney Klee
Darcy Popmarkoff
Elena Schulz
Boys
Caleb Blair
Chase Boushard
Bryon Kidd
Isaiah McKay
Hunter Parker
Chase Reeves
Mason Roehr
The homecoming court will be recognized at the boy's basketball game on Friday, March 12 against Alton Marquette. More details will be made available at a later time.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
