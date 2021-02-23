ROXANA - Gavin Huffman has emerged as a star for the Roxana basketball team this season.

Huffman, a senior basketball player, is the February Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Huffman also has many other awards in Basketball and Baseball at Roxana.

Huffman is coached by Mark Briggs and Jerry Wheaton. Huffman lists some of his most major accomplishments as an all-conference selection last year and the all-tournament team pick this year," Huffman said.

"I have been playing the sport ever since junior high and I love the speed of the game and how it never stops. High school sports made me really mature as a person through all the ups and downs during each season."

Huffman will play baseball at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois.

Huffman also plays baseball and football for the Roxana Shells.

