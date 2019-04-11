EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville pitcher Gavin Huebner came on in relief of starter Grant Schaefer on Wednesday afternoon and pitched very well, facing the minimum and getting great defense behind him in gaining the win for the Tigers 7-3 over Collinsville at Tom Pile Field. Schaefer also posted a strong effort against a strong-hitting Collinsville squad.

Huebner walked only two, but had one runner caught stealing in the sixth, and got the final batter to line into a double play to end the game.

Huebner felt it was a great feeling to get the win for his team.

“Yeah, it really is,” Huebner said in a postgame interview, “coming in, having my offense get a couple of runs for me, and closing out the game, that feels really good.”

Huebner’s mindset as he entered the game was hoping that the Tigers could tie the game, shut out the Kahoks and get the win.

“I was thinking, hopefully, we can tie the game, and hopefully, I can shut them out and get the win for my whole team,” Huebner said.

Huebner felt that his fastball was his most effective pitch, along with a good change-up and curveball to keep Collinsville’s hitter off-balance.

“Probably my fastball,” Huebner said. “I had a good change-up in the sixth inning, and my curveball was working for me, also.”

The defense behind Huebner was also very good in helping him get the win, getting a runner caught stealing, along with the line double play.

“And Josh Ohl made a wonderful diving catch, and picked a guy back off first,” Huebner said.

The Tigers are now on an eight-game winning streak, and Huebner feels that the team is starting to come together.

“A little bit,” Huebner said. “We’ve been playing much, much better than at the beginning of the season when we lost two. We’re on a winning streak right now, so hopefully, we’ll keep that going.”

And the most important thing of the day was that Edwardsville got the win in the Southwestern Conference, always a very important win. Huebner feels that things have been going along very nicely.

“It feels pretty good,” Huebner said, “getting off to a conference 2-0 start, hopefully, keep that going, and playing well, keeping the offense hot.”

As far as the remainder of the season, Huebner hopes to keep himself and the team steady as she goes.

“Hopefully, we can just keep on playing how we have and keep winning,” Huebner said, “and shutting teams out.”

