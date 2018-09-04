EAST ST. LOUIS – This past Saturday featured some of the best Illinois and Missouri high school football teams battling at the Gateway Scholars Football Classic.

Eight teams will battle in the four engaging, non-conference matchups at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.

The scores of the day were as follows:

11:30 a.m. Cahokia Comanches (IL) vs. Cardinal Ritter Lions (MO), 20, Cahokia Comanches (IL) 12.

2 p.m. - Phillips Wildcats (IL), 34, vs. Chaminade Red Devils (MO), 21.

5 p.m. - Homewood Flossmoor Vikings (IL), 34, vs. Lutheran North Crusaders (MO), 14.

8 p.m. - East St. Louis Flyers (IL), 32, vs. Trinity Titans (MO), 26, 3 OT

East St. Louis slipped by the Trinity Titans 32-26 in three overtimes in the game of the day. East St. Louis junior running back DeMonta Witherspoon carried the ball 20 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Flyers to victory. Tyler Macon carried 15 times for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The final game East St. Louis Flyers against the Trinity Titans featured a number of Under Armour All-Americans. East St. Louis, 1-1, travels to 1-1 Edwardsville for another big contest Friday night.

This bi-state Football Classic was sponsored in part by Chick-Fil-A Fairview Heights and Eastbay.

