EAST ST. LOUIS - Come see some of the best high school football teams in the nation compete as the East Saint Louis School District will be hosting the Gateway Scholars Football Classic starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Watch the Cahokia Comanches take on the Camden High Panthers (NJ), the Belleville West Maroons will face off against the Timber Creek Chargers (NJ) and the East St. Louis Flyers will go up against the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles (LA) at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium

The event will also include a college fair.

Admission is $10 per person and $7 for students attending the college fair.

For more information contact Sydney Stigge-Kaufman at 314-610-7420 or Sydney.Stigge-Kaufman@estl189.com.

