ST. LOUIS REGION - Just two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal recognized St. Louis as the Best City to be a Fan in 2015. Gateway Motorsports Park Owner and President Curtis Francois says, “I concur with the Wall Street Journal that St. Louis is the best sports town in the country. That’s a big reason why I’ve invested so heavily in the restoration of Gateway Motorsports Park. Our region needs significant sporting, entertainment and cultural venues to remain relevant, and Gateway Motorsports Park is among the finest venues in the country. I also believe St. Louis a great place for people who want a career in the sporting industry.”

Wednesday, Francois reached out to the Ram’s organization and to the St. Louis Sports Commission in an effort to talk to Rams employees who won’t be moving to Los Angeles with the team. “I firmly believe we have the best fans in the nation, and that transcends a specific sports team. Also, to have a first-class facility in a first-class town, you need top-notch people,” says Francois. “I think it’s important to keep talented people in town. I know there are many smart people who work for the Rams who want to stay in St. Louis. I’d like to talk with those folks and see if there are opportunities for them here at Gateway Motorsports Park to help us realize our vision.”

Francois is looking to hire 60-100 full and part-time employees over the next several months. Positions include marketing, maintenance, ticketing, security, event operations, promotions and hospitality, among others. “To help us achieve the aggressive vision we have for this racetrack, we are going to need quality people who are as committed to this community as we are,” explains Francois. “The success of the revitalization of this racetrack and the interest we are seeing from national sanctioning bodies like NASCAR, NHRA and Indycar, are a testament to how diverse and strong our fans are and how much they love sports of all kinds.”

In 2012, St. Louis native Francois took the reins at Gateway Motorsports Park with a lofty fan-focused vision, solid business plan, one of the largest racing schedules in the track’s history and a $15 million capital improvement campaign that has positioned Gateway Motorsports Park as one of the region’s premiere entertainment, sports and cultural venues. Last year alone, nearly 1,000,000 fans crossed the gates of Gateway Motorsports Park to see professional and amateur racing at its finest. In a few short years, Francois has brought world-class racing back to the track including NHRA, NASCAR, USAC, karting, off-road racing a variety of local and regional programs. At the time of the acquisition, Francois said, “Those who can must step up as a community when the need arises and save our precious assets and encourage growth so we can retain our status as a top-tier city.”

A wide range of positions are available for the NHRA sanctioned drag strip, 1.25 mile NASCAR speedway, the 1.6 mile road course and the new Gateway Kartplex and off-road racing venue. Gateway Motorsports Park will be holding a job fair in February for all interested in open positions at the track. Contact info@gatewaymsp.com for questions or to submit a resume.

The vision for the new Gateway Motorsports Park is to create a racing lifestyle that attracts enthusiasts, professionals, amateurs and car lovers by harnessing the energy and passion of the thousands of racing fans in the heart of the Midwest.

Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 200 acres, Gateway is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the region, encompassing a ¼ mile NHRA-sectioned drag strip, 1.25 mile NASCAR Speedway, 1.6 mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a new 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

