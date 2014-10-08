Gateway Center’s Let’s Go Fishing Show 2015 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Collinsville, IL — Gateway Center is thrilled to host the Let’s Go Fishing Show which is the largest fishing show in the area. The Let’s Go Fishing Show, a family friendly event with the main focus on fishing, is taking place at Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL on January 2, 3 and 4 in 2015. Positioned as “The Show for Fishermen,” the Let’s Go Fishing Show has a 21-year strong reputation of consistently attracting large crowds. In 2015, the show is expected to draw 8,000 people over 3 show days.

The 2015 Let’s Go Fishing Show will feature: - Over 100 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods, reels, trolling motors, depth finders and much more.

- 5 local boat dealers that will be displaying aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats.

- Meet and greets, along with seminars, with pro anglers Harold Allen and Jason Christie. Plus, fans can meet the pro's one-on-one, ask questions, get autographs and take photos with them.

- “Cabela’s Fishing Pond” – Cabela’s sponsored, free, interactive fishing pond for multiple anglers at one time.

- Representatives from resorts and destinations present to help plan your next fishing adventure at a

local or regional lake, a retreat in the Ozarks, a charter fishing trip or even a Canadian resort.

muskie and other species.

rod and reel, guided trip and much more!

- Children’s activities and games including a fishing simulator from Illinois Department of Natural Resourses

- Attendees can enjoy visiting with vendors, watching live demonstrations, doing interactive activities

and seeing educational displays. All activities are included with admission. Tickets will be available at the door with regular prices $7 for adults; $3.50 for ages 6-15; children 5 and under are free. On Friday, seniors age 60 and above will be admitted for only $5. Parking is free. Hours are Friday: 11:00 AM to 8 PM; Saturday: 9 AM - 7 PM; Sunday: 10 AM to 4 PM.

Gateway Center is a multi-purpose convention center located in Collinsville, IL that hosts various events. The Center is located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, on Highway 157, just north of I-55/70, in Collinsville, Illinois. For information and complete scheduling, you may call 800-289-2388 or visit the web site at www.letsgoshows.com.