ST. LOUIS — Grab your dancin’ shoes, St. Louis, and join Gateway Arch Park Foundation for its sixth annual Blues at the Arch concert series, presented by Emerson, every Friday in August! Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists.

Produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service, Blues at the Arch will stream free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/gatewayarchpark).

“Blues at the Arch has become a signature event for Gateway Arch Park Foundation, and we are thrilled to continue to share the love and experience of blues music with our community,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We are thankful for our partners in helping us recognize and pay tribute to our city’s beloved blues heritage.”

Blues at the Arch begins Friday, August 6, 2021. The entertainment schedule includes:

August 6: The Lady J Huston Show

The Lady J Huston Show August 13: Jontavious Willis

Jontavious Willis August 20: Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way

Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way August 27: Mz. ShA

“Emerson is proud to continue to support Blues at the Arch, which fuses two things that St. Louis is known for: blues music and the Gateway Arch,” said Akberet Boykin Farr, vice president of diversity and social responsibility at Emerson. “Together with Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the National Blues Museum, we look forward to bringing the community together virtually to enjoy the best of blues music.”

Blues at the Arch is a great event for all ages and highlights the importance of music in our daily lives.

“Blues music is the heart of our city, and we can’t wait for this opportunity to honor and share the history and future of blues in St. Louis!” said Erin Simon, deputy director of the National Blues Museum.

For more information about Blues at the Arch, visit archpark.org/bluesatthearch.

