ST. LOUIS —Gateway Arch Park Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of Sunrise Yoga to Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis. Sunrise Yoga is a free, weekly yoga series led by Yoga Buzz and produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation. The 30-minute, all-levels yoga classes take place every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. from May 18, 2021 through mid-October and are sure to start your day off right.

Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m. and classes start at 7:30 a.m. each week, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, please visit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation Facebook page for class cancelation announcements. Classes will take place in Kiener Plaza near the Kiener Memorial Fountain and Runner Statue (500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63101).

Sunrise Yoga is free and open to the public. New COVID-19 social distancing guidelines require all attendees to pre-register at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. There will be a cap of 50 registrants per class, and all other guests will be encouraged to join the virtual stream via Facebook Live on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Facebook page.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Guests will be asked to stay within a designated area six feet from all other participants to ensure social distancing through the duration of the class. Additionally, staff and volunteers will encourage guests to adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, and using hand sanitizers.

WHAT: Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz

WHEN: Tuesdays beginning May 18; 7:30-8:00 a.m. (Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m.)

WHERE: Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63101

COST: Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited, so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will also be streamed live on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Facebook page to take part in at home.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For a full list of class dates, visit archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga.

