ST. LOUIS – Gateway Arch Park Foundation cordially invites you to enjoy the masterful flavors of James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft at the second annual An Iconic Evening on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The monumental culinary experience will be held inside the Visitor Center at the Gateway Arch.

Chef Craft is a pioneer for the Midwest dining scene and the mastermind behind Taste by Niche, Brasserie by Niche, Pastaria, brassWELL, Pastaria Deli & Wine, and Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, whose flavors will be featured during An Iconic Evening. Proceeds from this ticketed event support Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s mission to preserve the iconic Gateway Arch National Park for today, for tomorrow, for good.

An Iconic Evening begins with cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres on the Visitor Center’s mezzanine, which features an expansive terrazzo floor map of North America’s great rivers and historic westward trails. Before dinner, guests can take the Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch and experience unparalleled illuminated views of downtown St. Louis at night. Dinner will be served in the Tram Lobby, which features a mid-century modern design and unique overhead lighting as well as the keystone exhibit—a replica of the final section placed in the Gateway Arch that provides an accessible view from the top experience for all.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Craft back to the Gateway Arch for An Iconic Evening celebrating one of America’s most treasured national parks,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Attendees will be treated to a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience in a one-of-a-kind venue with one of St. Louis’ most admired culinary innovators—all while supporting our mission to ensure the Arch is vital and welcoming for future generations.”

COVID PROTOCOLS:

Gateway Arch Park Foundation continues to monitor and follow federal and City of Saint Louis guidelines regarding COVID protocols. Event logistics could further be impacted by the course of the pandemic. COVID vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event is required. Masks are required in all National Park Service buildings regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. Accordingly, all guests will be required to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking. Updates will be shared on the event website.

AN ICONIC EVENING

WHEN: Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Visitor Center at the Gateway Arch at Gateway Arch National Park

TICKETS: $250 ($150 tax-deductible). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ArchPark.org/IconicEvening or by calling 314.881.3536. Limited seating.

EVENT SPONSORSHIP: Contact Amanda Goldsmith, director of development, at amanda.goldsmith@archpark.org or 314-881-3535.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit ArchPark.org/IconicEvening.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

