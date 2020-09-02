ST. LOUIS —Beginning Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Gateway Arch National Park will begin entering Phase II of reopening the park. The highlight will be that starting at 10:00 a.m., limited access to “The Tram Ride to the Top” of the Gateway Arch will open to the public with reservations.

“We are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of Gateway Arch National Park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner,” said Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward. “The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety. We will start with very limited availability to assess operations and make any additional modifications so that we can continue increasing the number of people who can go to the top of the Arch each day as we enter into Phase II of reopening the park.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO TAKE THE TRAM TO THE TOP:

In addition to previously-announced health and safety protocols that have been implemented throughout the Arch facility (which are outlined online at nps.gov/jeff), Gateway Arch National Park has made the following modifications to the Tram Ride to the Top. These modifications are subject to updates in later phases.

Bi-State Development, which operates the tram, requires face coverings for all tram riders ages 9 and up.

Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store.



Guests with preexisting health conditions who are unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.

Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family/group.

Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows.

Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes).

In order to maintain directional flow and ensure one way in and one way out of the observation deck, one tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level.

RESERVATIONS AND TICKETS ARE REQUIRED:

Tickets are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to reserve your tickets in advance. Reservations should be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410 before arriving to ensure you can enter the facility.

MUSEUM AND FACILITY: Capacity is temporarily limited to help maintain social distancing and safety protocols. To enter the Arch Visitor Center, the NPS is temporarily requiring a free timed-entry ticket.

TOP OF THE ARCH: Tickets for the Tram Ride to the Top are required and must be purchased online or by phone.

For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at 877-982-1410. Staff will be available to answer questions in the west entrance plaza in front of the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation.

VISITOR REMINDERS:

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

Entrance to the Gateway Arch Visitor Center and Museum is free but will temporarily require a reservation and timed-entry ticket.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

The Old Courthouse remains closed at this time.

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidelines.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. Gateway Arch National Park’s operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. The park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Gateway Arch National Park asks the public to partner in recreating responsibly by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website at nps.gov/jeff and social media channels (@GatewayArchNPS). Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.

