ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26. On Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, the Visitor Center will operate on extended holiday hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gateway Arch National Park features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Arch Museum, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store, and The Arch Café. Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only. Entrance to the Visitor Center and the Arch Museum is free. All visitors must pass through an airport-style security checkpoint to get to the lower level of the Arch facility.

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled tram time. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com or call 877-982-1410.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, face coverings are required to be worn by everyone ages 2 and older in all federal buildings, regardless of vaccination status. All COVID-19 safety protocols can be found online at www.nps.gov/jeff.

ABOUT GATEWAY ARCH NATIONAL PARK: Gateway Arch National Park is located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development.

