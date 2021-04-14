ST.LOUIS—Celebrate America’s national treasures during National Park Week, April 17-25! At Gateway Arch National Park, take part in virtual National Park Week events, or visit the Gateway Arch and take a Tram Ride to the Top, watch the award-winning documentary Monument to the Dream in the monument’s Tucker Theater, tour the museum, shop at The Arch Store, dine at the Arch Café and explore the 91 acres of park grounds. NPS Week events include:

ALL WEEK: Kids of all ages can to take part in a special National Park Week-themed scavenger hunt in the museum under the Arch. As they follow clues through the museum, participants will learn about the many groups of people the Arch commemorates, discover the ways the park is connected to national park sites all over the country, and learn how national parks connect us to our natural and cultural heritage.

PARKRX DAY/FEE-FREE DAY: Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 17 – the first day of National Park Week – is ParkRx Day, a day dedicated to getting outside and enjoying the health benefits of the great outdoors! The Arch grounds feature over five miles of paths and plenty of green space to soak up all that nature has to offer. Go for a walk, jog or bike ride in the shadow of the Arch.

This year, ParkRx Day is also a fee-free day, where the NPS entrance fee is waived at all national parks. At Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance fee, included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top and adult Documentary Movie ticket, is waived. Tram ride tickets can be purchased online at gatewayarch.com.

EARTH DAY: Thursday, April 22

Gateway Arch National Park is partnering with Explore St. Louis and Missouri Botanical Garden for “Homegrown National Park: St. Louis’ Native Plant Movement” webinar Thursday, April 22 at 11 a.m. Jean Ponzi, green resources manager of the Garden’s Earthways Center and host of KDHX’s Earthworms program, leads a discussion on St. Louis and the native plant movement.

NPS Rangers Anton Weinman and Dovie Cagle, who manage the grounds and native landscapes at the Gateway Arch, will also be part of this virtual program, which is free to attend and is open to all. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8560470292789044239

JUNIOR RANGER DAY: Saturday, April 24

Junior Ranger Day is Saturday, April 24, but you have all weekend to earn a unique Junior Ranger badge, have fun and learn about the St. Louis region and the National Park Service! Attend at least one of the free virtual programs hosted by Gateway Arch National Park April 24 & 25. To earn the badge, take a screenshot of the program, and send the park a message with the screenshot and at least one fact you learned during the event. Register at https://bit.ly/3fWJHCT.

Saturday, April 24

10 a.m.: Virtual Tour of the Museum at Gateway Arch

11 a.m.: "Careers in the Park Service" Panel Discussion

12 p.m.: TreeHouse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Live Bird program

1 p.m.: Andy Magee's Journey to 419 National Parks

Sunday, April 25

10 a.m.: Virtual Tour of Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

11 a.m.: “Art with Ed” with Artist in Residence Ed Pearce

12 p.m.: Bison 101

1 p.m.: Junior Ranger “Night” with Sky Ranger Rich Fefferman

B.A.R.K. Ranger Day: Sunday April 25

Learn the B.A.R.K. principles so you and your pet can have a safe and fun visit anytime you go to a national park. B.A.R.K. stands for: B ag your pet’s waste, A lways leash your pet, R espect wildlife, K now where you can go. Bring Fido to the Arch west entrance Sunday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon to learn about the B.A.R.K Ranger program and receive a free T-shirt, dog bandana and dog treats.

Calendar of National Park Week Daily Designations

April 17: Park Rx Day and Fee-Free Day

April 18: Volunteers in Parks Day

April 19: Military Monday

April 20: Transformation Tuesday

April 21: Way Back Wednesday

April 22: Earth Day

April 23: Friendship Friday

April 24: Junior Ranger Day

April 25: B.A.R.K. Ranger Day

Refer to Gateway Arch National Park’s social media pages (@gatewayarchnps on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for all virtual activities on these days.

Gateway Arch Visitor Reminders

Visitors must enter the Arch at the glass west entrance; the Arch legs are exits only. Entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and museum is free. The Old Courthouse is currently closed due to the pandemic. The Arch does not have designated on-site parking. Visit http://getaroundstl.com for a list of preferred parking locations near the park. Metered street parking is also available.

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. It is strongly encouraged to purchase tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled tram time. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.

