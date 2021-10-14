WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Governor, issued the following statement on the City of Chicago’s policy to force police officers to provide vaccination status by October 15, or “be placed in a non-disciplinary, no-pay status."

“The fact that City leaders would jeopardize the safety of Chicago residents by laying off police officers for not providing information about their vaccine status is appalling. These leaders don’t care about public safety, they only care about control. I stand with the brave men and women who keep our communities safe. Individuals should make their own healthcare decisions – not government bureaucrats.

As governor, I will vigorously oppose these types of policies and do everything I can to protect your freedom. To our police officers in Chicago and throughout Illinois, I stand with you.”

To learn more about Gary Rabine, log onto https://rabineforgovernor.com/.

