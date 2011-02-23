Bethalto, Illinois--Wednesday, FEBRUARY 23, 2011- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Gary Hoggatt, Jr. has joined the credit union as Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services. He has been in the financial services industry since 1987 starting his career as a part-time teller. He worked in various management roles for 17 years, including 3 years as a small business lender and relationship manager. He comes to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union with an extensive background in Residential Mortgage Lending.

As the Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services, Hoggatt will manage the origination, processing and servicing of residential Mortgage loans.

"Excellent Service is the key to building strong relationships with our

members. I am all about giving people the personal attention they deserve and making the mortgage loan process as simple and easy as possible," said Hoggatt.

Hoggatt is actively involved in the local community. He volunteers with the Riverbend Growth Association as the chairman of the Ambassador Committee and serves on the Promotions Committee. He serves on the board of directors for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. He is actively involved in his church, Faith Baptist Church of Godfrey. He also serves on the School board for Mississippi Valley Christian School in Alton. Hoggatt and his wife, Donna, live in Alton with their two children.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following Illinois counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike, Morgan, Scott, Sangamon, Clinton, Monroe, or St. Clair. Local branches are located in Godfrey, Alton, East Alton, Bethalto, and Jerseyville.

