ALTON/GODFREY - Gary Ayers (left) and Orlando “Dit” Panfile were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Monday night at the club’s annual dinner at Principia College.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Paul Harris Fellow is awarded for outstanding service to the Rotary Club and the Alton-Godfrey communities.

During the meeting, Jim White was installed as president of the club for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. White, a retired nurseryman, will be assisted by Tim Hinrichs, an attorney, as president-elect; and Andy Bowen, a retired businessman, as secretary-treasurer.

More like this: