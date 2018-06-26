Gary Ayers (left) and Orlando “Dit” Panfile

ALTON/GODFREY - Gary Ayers (left) and Orlando “Dit” Panfile were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Monday night at the club’s annual dinner at Principia College.

The Paul Harris Fellow is awarded for outstanding service to the Rotary Club and the Alton-Godfrey communities.

During the meeting, Jim White was installed as president of the club for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. White, a retired nurseryman, will be assisted by Tim Hinrichs, an attorney, as president-elect; and Andy Bowen, a retired businessman, as secretary-treasurer.

