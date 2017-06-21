Gary and Brenda (Douglas) Brunnworth 50th Anniversary
Gary and Brenda (Douglas) Brunnworth are celebrating 50 years of marriage
They were married on June 30, 1967 at Spring Street Assembly of God in Alton by the Rev. James Smith.
Gary is retired from the Alton Fire Department and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Their children are Ellen Brefeld of Brighton and Matthew of St. Louis, MO. They have two grandchildren Jacob and Evan.
The couple will celebrate with a family trip to Florida.