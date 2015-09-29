EDWARDSVILLE - Family-owned and operated for over 33 years, Garwood’s Heating and Cooling, Inc. has provided exactly what residents area residents require when things go weary with their HVAC systems.

Garwood’s Heating and Cooling caters to existing residential customers who have numerous types of HVAC systems. From replacing the older models and repairing the new, the skilled technicians at Garwood’s are sure to serve anyone who has needs their help. Their excellent customer service and technical experience, along with the installation of their choice Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems, the business is sure to keep you comfortable all year long.

When Joe and Barb Garwood originally started their family business, they worked out of the basement of their home. Their sons, Joey and Shane, were brought up with the same work ethic and knowledge as their father. Around five years ago, Garwood’s Heating and Cooling moved to its own location on 4548 IL Route 157 in Edwardsville to give the Garwood’s the space they needed to enjoy their retirement. The sons have taken the lead on the business’ services and renowned appreciation for their customers.

“Nothing is different with the change of generations here at Garwood,” Erin Garwood, Office Manager at Garwood’s Heating and Cooling said, “We’re still the same service, business, morals and customer service that’s always been here.”

Customer service is something that the Garwood family prides themselves on throughout the entire experience. From consultation to installation, the skilled workers at Garwood’s provide clear and concise proposals that state exactly everything they are going to do for their customer.

“Everything is laid out for you clearly,” Garwood said, “Nothing changes on that sheet unless you want a certain upgrade. We even show our model numbers of the parts and equipment they are receiving.”

Of course, with the history that homes in Edwardsville and throughout the area hold, some would think that there may be some difficulty repairing some of the older systems. However, that is definitely not the case.

“At least 80 percent of our customers live in those homes,” Garwood said, “Joey and Shane grew up with their dad showing them what’s right and giving them knowledge of all kinds of systems. I don’t think there is something they haven’t seen.”

After over 33 years in business already, one would wonder what the company hopes for in their future.

“We hope to maintain our current customers, bring in the next generation of those customers and continue to serve locally,” Garwood said.

“We’re so comfortable in the space that we have that we don’t think that having a massive storefront is important to us. Getting out in the field and providing great customer service is more important.”

For more information about the services Garwood's Heating and Cooling, Inc. provides, please visit their website at www.garwoodsheating.com or call their location at 618-656-9586.

