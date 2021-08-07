EDWARDSVILLE - Former Edwardsville High School cross country runners Garrett Sweatt and Eric Johannigmeier both ran well and placed high in the standings of the recent men's division of the Mud Mountain 5K Classic, held at the SIU-Edwardsville course.

Johannigmeier finished ninth in the race, coming in at 18:20.61, while Sweatt was 18th with a time of 19:34.19, both very good times. But the important thing was that both runners were able to return to the race and bond with their fellow alums and former teammates.

"Yeah, it's great to be back out here and just see how many people were able to come out," Sweatt said during an interview conducted with him and Johannigmeier following the race, "especially considering all of the pandemic's effects on everything. I'm just so glad we could have this event, have it safely, and be able to support our former program."

Johannigmeier expressed similar thoughts.

"Always fun to run the course," Johannigmeier said, "and see all the alumni."

The race was turned into a virtual run last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Johannigmeier felt that it was great to return to the regular format this year, run and reconnect with his old teammates.

"Great to have some normalcy," Johannigmeier said, "get out here racing and see coach (George Patrylak) and Dustin (Davis, Tiger assistant coach), and just to be here with the community."

Johannigmeier has some favorite memories of his days running for the Tigers.

"Oh man, lots of really good memories," Johannigmeier said. "Winning sectionals here as a team, and just racing with all the guys. It's a lot of fun. This is a great course and great team."

Sweatt also had equally great memories of his time running for Edwardsville.

"I just remember the runs where we just had a bunch of fun conversations, and just joking around," Sweatt said. "We're having fun, and it's always fun to go out there and race, but it's better to build these bonds with some of your guys that are going through the same kind of pain that you are," he said with a smile.

The Edwardsville running community is indeed very tight and close-knit, and Sweatt was very glad to be back at the Mud Mountain race.

"You know, it was pretty tough," Sweatt said. "I haven't actually been doing, like, any real training. It's a very tough course, but I love coming back here and testing myself a little bit, but also just seeing what the current crop of Edwardsville runners are doing, and what the future looks like."

Johannigmeier also felt it was great to be back and seeing former Tiger runners and revive very fond memories.

"It's just fun to be back out here," Johannigmeier said, "see all the alumni and remember what it feels like to work."

