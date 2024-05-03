WATERLOO - Gardner Elementary School in Waterloo called first responders on Friday morning, May 3, 2024, after about a dozen students became sick while practicing for a school play.

After a check by utility crews, the building received an all-clear order. A few students had complained of lightheadedness.

Waterloo Schools said the evacuation was precautionary.

Also, no signs of broken pipes or a gas leak were present.

The school enacted precautionary measures with the various emergency departments. Eventually, classes resumed and parents were given assurances the building was safe. However, some did pick up their children.