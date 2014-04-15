Senior Services Plus' Garden Club is seeking donations from local residents or business owners for any items that could be used as soil additives or soil conditioner for the upcoming planting season.

The following items are needed: home and garden plant wastes that still have moisture content, fruit and vegetable peels, feathers, blood meal, fresh grass clippings, rotted cattle and chicken manures, fish emulsion, tea leaves and coffee grinds, sawdust, leaves, twigs, old garden plants, paper, pine cones, nut shells, wood chips, and cardboard.

Always avoid placing harmful materials such as dairy products, meat scraps and meat drippings that may attract animals that will tear up the compost pile. These materials may also attract insect pests that will harm gardens in which the compost is eventually used. Additionally, you should not add plants and plant debris treated with herbicides to the compost pile.

Senior Services Plus is a not-for-profit agency located at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, Illinois. For any questions or anyone interested in donating is asked to call Senior Services Plus' Garden Club Coordinator, Kim Campbell at 618-465-3298 extension 146. Anyone interested to volunteer for the Garden Club is also encouraged to call for more information.

###

