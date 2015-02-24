Senior Services Plus’ Garden Club is having an “Interest Meeting” Wednesday, March 4th from 2:00pm - 3:00pm.

The Garden Club is in need of volunteers for the following: prepping the garden area, planting, donating plants or seeds, weeding and watering on a schedule. Any local resident or business interested in sending volunteers to help is encouraged to attend or call for more information.

For any questions or anyone interested in donating is asked to call Senior Services Plus’ Garden Club Coordinator, Kim Campbell at 618-465-3298 extension 146.  

