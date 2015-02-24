'Interest Meeting' hosted by Senior Service Plus' Garden Club, March 4 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Senior Services Plus’ Garden Club is having an “Interest Meeting” Wednesday, March 4th from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. The Garden Club is in need of volunteers for the following: prepping the garden area, planting, donating plants or seeds, weeding and watering on a schedule. Any local resident or business interested in sending volunteers to help is encouraged to attend or call for more information. Article continues after sponsor message For any questions or anyone interested in donating is asked to call Senior Services Plus’ Garden Club Coordinator, Kim Campbell at 618-465-3298 extension 146. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip