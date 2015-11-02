The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced today their decision to exercise the team option for 2016 in the contract of Jaime Garcia.

The lefty was 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA in his 20 starts in 2015–with the Cardinals scoring a total of one run in the six defeats. The move provides the team a current starting rotation of Garcia with Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, and Carlos Martinez. Tim Cooney, Marco Gonzales, and Tyler Lyons also provide internal options.

The $11.5 million option for Garcia is for the 2016 season only. There is another team option for 2017, which is for $12.5 million or can be bought out for $500,000.

Besides Garcia, the Cardinals also announced the were not exercising the option on pitcher Jonathan Broxton, who appeared in 26 games for St. Louis after being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on July 31st.

It was also announced infielder Pete Kozma and catchers Ed Easley and Travis Tartamella have been outrighted off the team’s 40-man Major League roster. Kozma hit .152 and appeared in 76 games for St. Louis this past season. He is a career .222 in 689 plate appearances.

Easley and Tartamella both made their big league debuts in 2015 with the Cardinals.

ARIZONA ALL-STARS

–Prospects Alex Reyes and Patrick Wisdom have been named to the Western Division team for the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, which will be played this Saturday at 7pm CT on MLB Network.

Reyes has made four starts for the Surprise Saguaros and has struck out 13 batters in his 13 innings pitched while allowing nine hits and just one earned run.

In 40 at-bats, Wisdom is hitting .250 for Surprise with a pair of home runs and nine runs driven in while playing third base.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports