His opportunities have been limited, but rookie Greg Garcia has made the most of his chances this season with the St. Louis Cardinals. On Wednesday, he delivered his team-leading 8th pinch hit (8-18, .421) to help spark the 8th inning rally to win the game.

“How it always is–just want to go up there and put a good at-bat together,” said Garcia. “It’s a tough situation, but you can do it–you’ve just got try and put your mind to it. Get good pitches to hit and don’t miss it. I’ve been able to do that lately.”

“He’s just a good little player,” stated Mike Matheny. “You put him in there on a consistent basis and I think you’re going to continue to like what you see, whether it’s defensively or offensively.”

Garcia has appeared in 31 games for the Cardinals this season and is batting .295 (13-44).

“He just takes a professional at-bat,” continued Matheny. “He does his work too–a lot like we talk about Stephen (Piscotty). He goes and he does his research and he comes up prepared with an idea and then it comes into application. He’s got a nice stroke, he knows how to hit. Once again, just a good player–a great asset for our club.”

In most pinch-hitting situations, bench coach David Bell gives Garcia a heads up so he can get ready an inning before.

“DB does a really good job of keeping you ready,” said Garcia. “I’m a big hit-off-the-machine, velocity guy. Kind of running into some trouble on the road because you don’t have a hitting machine, so I’ve got to find something that can translate.”

Garcia is working with hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller on finding a solution to the issue.

“Really I just do it to get my hands going, you go out there and you’re going to face a guy throwing 95, you’ve got to be ready to go,” said Garcia. “More swings, just trying to get loose. May get out there a little bit earlier and start timing the pitcher a little bit.”

–Besides Garcia’s pinch-hit, Yadier Molina also had a notable at-bat…

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports