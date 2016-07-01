(Busch Stadium) Over the last several seasons, Jaime Garcia has learned to pitch through various pains, injuries, and trips to the disabled list. This year, the St. Louis Cardinals left-hander is navigating through a new sensation–feeling strong.

“I’m learning a lot about myself, it’s different to be healthy,” said Garcia after Friday’s 7-1 win over Milwaukee. He’s got a compatriot in the Brewer’s Chris Young, who’s also had to deal with injuries–including thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

“He’s going through the same exact, I wouldn’t say an issue but it’s the same thing. He’s like ‘dude, my velocity’s up. I feel good.’ but sometimes you’re not used to that. You’re always used to having something and we dealt with all that stuff for so long. Your mechanics are going to change, all of a sudden you’re throwing harder or you’re pitching a little different so you have to adapt to that new self.”

Similar to other sinker ballers, too much velocity can negatively affect the movement on pitches.

“Sometimes it can because you feel like the ball’s coming out better, you feel stronger, and you want to throw more four-seamers on top of the strike zone than you do sinkers when it’s not as hard,” Garcia agreed. “Sometimes mechanics change a little bit because you feel too good and you try to do too much. It’s something that I’m not used to. It’s something you have to adapt.

Garcia doesn’t offer the explanation as an apology for being 6-6 on the season, but rather as an experience that he is growing from.

“No excuse, it’s just something–I’m always looking for things to get better and it’s working with what I have and adapting to different situations and it’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

“Right now, I’m excited where I’m at. Obviously, I haven’t had the first half that I would want to have but it’s a long season and I just have to continue to work hard and try to do everything that’s in my control to stay in the best shape possible and help this team win more games.”

Garcia had both his sinker and changeup in sync as he delivered eight strong innings against Milwaukee. He struck out six but also induced 16 ground balls of the 32 batters he faced.

“My defense did a great job behind me,” said Garcia, giving an extra nod to Aledmys Diaz, who had 11 assists on the night. “He was great. He was awesome. Especially with that–we were making fun of him playing that great with one eye, coming back. That was huge for us.”

Garcia’s eight inning performance of the season, second only to his complete game, one-hitter against Milwaukee in April.

